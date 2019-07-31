Analyst says ‘no way EFF can survive without Julius Malema’

The EFF will not be able to survive without its leader Julius Malema as the party gears for its national conference in December.

This is according to Durban based political analyst, Xolani Dube of Xubera Institute that Malema is the “foundation of the organisation”.

Asked by Independent Media about an EFF without Malema after the party’s national chairperson, Dali Mpofu told Power FM on Monday that he would be surprised if Malema stands for another term when the next one which was expected to commence in December, expires, Dube said even party members know Malema’s importance to the party.

Dube said removing Malema would threaten the existence of the six-year-old party and leave many party members who rely on the EFF for jobs and survival, destitute.

He likened Malema’s importance to the party to that of veteran founding leaders of political parties like Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi of the IFP and General Bantu Holomisa of the UDM.

“There is no way the EFF can survive without Julius Malema. No. Malema is to the EFF what Buthelezi is to the IFP, Holomisa to UDM and Themba Godi to his party (the African People’s Convention),” he said.

To Dube, Malema’s position is so secured so much that not even a single member can start an internal revolt against him.

“These guys cannot afford to start an internal revolt. What is more important, you have to understand that these political organisations are factories, people go there and work. Unfortunately we don’t know what they produce, but they are like factories, they are like employment agencies. So, once you touch Malema you will be touching the foundation of the organisation.”

Mpofu’s comments come just days after Malema told his party duringtheir 6th birthday rally in Mpumalanga on Saturday that the December conference was the most anticipated and indirectly warned those aspiring for positions not to use money to buy votes.

Political Bureau