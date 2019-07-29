Miss Tourism Bulawayo date, venue set

By Bongani Ndlovu

This year’s Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ) Bulawayo will be held on August 17 at the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

This is a venue shift from last year when the contest was held at the Rainbow Hotel and Anelisiwe Ndebele was crowned queen.

MTZ Bulawayo licence holder, Nobesuthu Masango said preparations for the event were well underway with 19 models set to take to the ramp.

“We want the show to be cosy and intimate hence we chose the gallery for this year’s edition. Preparations are on course with the girls ready to take to the ramp,” said Masango.

During two arduous auditions held two months ago, 21 models were selected. However, Masango said two had dropped out.

“The models were initially 21 but two dropped out, one because of work commitments while the other said she was no longer interested in participating. As such, we’re now left with 19 who’re preparing for the day.”

She said the remaining models will be groomed and prepared during boot camp a week before the finals.

Masango said all has not been rosy as securing sponsorship for the pageant has been stressful.

“The economy is subdued and people aren’t that keen to part with their money. This has made it hard to secure sponsorship for the pageant. We’re however in talks with a lot of potential sponsors and I can declare that Miss Tourism Bulawayo will be held without fail,” she said.

As Bulawayo is preparing to host its finals, Manicaland will hold its leg this week. Midlands, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South have held their finals with their winners now preparing for the national finals.

Last year, lawyer Tafadzwa Jaricha from Manicaland was crowned Miss Tourism Zimbabwe. She received a prize of $10 000 and a Mercedes-Benz C Class. The Chronicle