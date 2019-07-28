Meet Zim Gems’ ‘Minister of Defence’

By Veronica Gwaze

When the late Mtshede Primary School teacher and netball coach Mrs Mabvongodze forced the lanky and reserved Gems Goal Defender Felistas Kwangwa to pursue netball back in 2007, she had seen something big in the then short distance sprinter.

By the time she was in Grade Six, Kwangwa was already an excellent athlete and a formidable name in Bulawayo track and field events.

She was obedient and wise enough to take heed of Mrs Mabvongodze’s advice, and she abandoned the track events for netball.

Years later, now Gems vice-captain, Kwangwa is headed for the stars.

Her recent World Cup performance, which earned her the moniker “Minister of Defence”, propelled her to dazzling heights, which could see her playing on international courts soon.

Always the quiet one, even when choir master Mercy Mukwadi sings in the changing room, she prefers to concentrate on the upcoming task.

Kwangwa’s steady and focussed side has earned her respect within the Gems camp. Kwangwa, who turns out for prison club, Correctional Queens, fell short by a mere two intercepts from being crowned joint world best defender with Karla Pritorious.

With 44 deflections, 18 intercepts, 119 centre pass receives and 10 rebounds, the world around Kwangwa is still in celebratory mode after she carved her name in international netball history.

Kwangwa’s father, Simeon, told this publication that his daughter’s life revolves around netball. This is mostly due to the fact that this particular Gem got a job at Khami Prisons as a prison officer in 2013, before transferring to Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison in 2016, all through netball.

“I am very pleased with how Felistas has made a life through netball. As an only girl in a family of three, every parent would be very proud of such. During her school days, she used to be an excellent athlete and female soccer player but in the end she found herself playing on the court,” said the father.

At first, Kwangwa’s mother Peggy was against her love for sport as she wanted her to focus more on her academic studies.

But the father, previously a teacher at a Bulawayo school, kept encouraging Kwangwa to follow her heart.

As if fuelled by her father’s blessings, the netballer excelled both on and off the court. She made her young Gems debut in 2012.

In 2014, she graduated into the senior Gems line-up.

However, in 2017 she picked up a knee injury at the African Championships in Uganda, which forced her to remain on the sidelines for two years.

The 23-year-old sustained torn ligaments but despite the serious injury, she bounced back in style to win the hearts of the local and international netball family.

More than half of her teammates confess that they are motivated by the lethal defender.

Currently she boasts of 40 international caps and after a sterling World Cup debut, international clubs are after her signature.

“At the World Cup, I played my heart out because my life is all about netball, the sport has brought me this far. Losing by two intercepts from the world’s best defender, who also plays the same position as I do, shows how hard I have worked.

“I had dedicated this tournament to my parents and fans because they believe in me. I know that someone is looking for inspiration from what I do on court,” she said.

The Gems Goal Defender’s wish is to be the first Zimbabwean player to sign a lucrative contract with an international club. She feels she is ready to take her career overseas. Kwangwa would also want to sign with a club that will offer her an educational scholarship. The Sunday Mail