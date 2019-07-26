Seh Calaz opens Studio in Mbare

Zim dancehall sensation Seh Calaz – real name Tawanda Mumanyi – has opened a recording studio in Mbare as a way of giving to the community where he grew up.

H-Metro Entertainment Reporter PRAISE MASVOSVA (PM) caught up with Seh Calaz (SC) in a question and answer session. Read on…

PM: I am told you have opened a recording studio, what is the name of the Studio and where is it located?

SC: It’s true I have opened a recording Studio in Mbare where I grew up.

It’s called Yala Nation Studio. It’s located at Block 10 Magaba where my music journey started.

PM: Is it named after anyone?

SC: It is named after myself and you are aware of my nickname Boss Yala so the name Yalanation is derived from that.

The nation bit represents my national influence and also that the studio is for people from all corners of Zimbabwe.

PM: What is the motive behind opening the studio?

SC: This has been on the cards for quite some time. The motive is to leave a legacy for the upcoming generation.

When we started, it wasn’t easy to record since there they weren’t as many studios as today.

The upcoming youths must not face the same challenges we experienced.

It’s like I am also giving back to the community that gave me a breakthrough.

PM: Who is going to manage the studio?

SC: The studio will be under the management of Seh Calaz Music.

PM: How are you going to operate?

SC: We will be operating normally like any other studio, we will open our doors to anyone who wants to record at our studio.

It’s an opportunity for upcoming musicians to come and record their songs. It’s also going to be launched on August 3.

PM: Do you have a specific producer you are going to work with?

SC: Most of the household names in the music production industry will be working with us. Just wait and see.

We don’t have a specific producer but we will engage different producers when the need arises.

Seh Calaz has worked with almost all the leading stables you can think of in Zimbabwe.

We have no issues with any stable. Our job is to make music. We make music with anyone for as long as it suits our goals at that time.

PM: It seems like other stables are sabotaging you, can you comment on this?

SC: I am beyond being sabotaged and you cannot keep a good man down.

However, sabotage is real in the sense that some stables will be trying to pull you down at the expense of their own artistes.

PM: How old are you and when is your birthday?

SC: I am turning 29 on August 2. I was born on that day in 1990.

I am also holding a birthday bash on August 3 at in Mbare at the Netball Complex (Stodart Hall)

We will have a concert with the Convicts Band (our band) and only difference this time is that it will be more of a family event, starting in the afternoon.

My fellow artistes will perform and we will also launch an anti-drug abuse initiative.

PM: Can you comment on your relationship with fellow artistes?

SC: I have a good relationship with many of them and I am always available for them.

PM: Tell us about your management?

SC: I work with a diverse team. My manager at present is Priston Maporisa.

King George is my personal advisor and publicist, I have Tai International who looks at my engagements in Europe and surrounding areas, I have someone who looks at my engagements in South Africa, and we have security and band manager among other things.

PM: Social responsibility?

SC: Annually I try to do something on my birthday as part of corporate social responsibility.

So this year we are working in conjunction with Ministry of Health to do an anti-drug abuse initiative.

I’m one of the ambassadors for that initiative. Our relationship with the prisons and correctional services is also ongoing.

PM: How are you managing women and fame?

SC: It’s not a challenge at all. You just focus on your career and avoid being distracted, that’s what matters.

PM: Can you tell us about your live band and your comment on backtracks?

SC: They both have their occasion and place but from my end, you are seeing more and more of the Convicts Band during local shows.

Internationally we would love to do the same for as long as the promoters can afford it.

The Convicts Band is ready to play and perform anywhere.

I think I am now too old to have backtracks.

PM: When you started you were popular with disses; how have you transformed?

SC: Disses had their relevance and time. As you grow up you channel your energies to other things.

That doesn’t mean I can’t diss anymore.

I can but it’s not a priority of mine anymore but vanhu vakunyanya kundidheerera because they know ndakura.

PM: How much have you parted ways to come up with this studio and what kind of genres are you going to record?

SC: I can only know that when every last bit and piece has been put together. Primarily we are going to record dancehall but anyone can record anything they so wish to record.

PM: Any plans to empower ghetto youths?

SC: The studio itself is an empowerment platform.

Those ghetto youths that can’t access other studios are welcome.

PM: Are you not afraid of the competition?

SC: The more the merrier.

Music is a mission not a competition.

PM: Thank you for the time.

SC: My pleasure and you should keep in touch brother. H-Metro