Jah Prayzah takes break

Popular musician, Jah Prayzah will break from tradition and NOT release an album this year, H-Metro can exclusively reveal.

With nine albums so far in his career, Jah Prayzah believes a 10th project has to be unique and what he has in mind will need a lot of time to accomplish. This effectively rules out 2019 and he has plans for about two singles between now and end of year.

Jah Prayzah told H-Metro yesterday that he intends to incorporate a live band on his 10th album.

“The next album is my 10th and I want it to be something unique and that will take a lot more time than the usual, which means I will not be able to release it this year.

“I am going to incorporate a live band for instance and this will mean a lot of time in editing, mixing and so forth. I will give it all the time needed to have a polished product and that is why I am not looking at this year. In the meantime I will have about two singles by end of year,” he said.

On Monday he released ‘Sadza nemuriwo’, a single that shot to number one on the You Tube Trending chart.

Although the audio version was completed three months ago, the video was finalized on Sunday ahead of the release on Monday.

The video features Iyasa, Tanya Chikuni and Ben Chest among others and Jah Prayzah says it was one way of showing appreciation for the support he gets from Bulawayo.

“I have received so much support in Bulawayo, most of my shows there are packed and I decided to use characters that represent and relate to Bulawayo very well as a small way of acknowledging the support from there,” explained Jah Prayzah.

He added that he is also on a mission to market the country’s tourists attractions through his music videos.

On the latest video, Jah Prayzah and his crew spent two days in Victoria Falls and another two days in Matopos.

“If you notice, all my new videos have been promoting tourist destinations as a way of marketing the country through my music. Dzamutsana was shot in Binga and the next project, Chikomo was in Nyanga while Sadza nemuriwo was done in Victoria Falls and Matopos.”

While most comments on the latest single, Sadza nemuriwo were celebrating the script and lyrics there were some who felt Jah Prayzah was being dirty.

“Whenever you release a video or song, there will be different interpretations especially of the lyrics and its part of art. The lyrics on Sadza nemuriwo are straightforward and relate to marriage as shown in the video.

“The whole idea of an accompanying video is to also give viewers the meaning of the song and that is why we waited for three months to release it. The single was done three months ago but we waited for the accompanying video.

“It is unfortunate that there are some who believe there are hidden, dirty meanings in what I was singing but that might be because such people allow dirty minds to influence their judgement. Given the richness in our languages, it is easy to get lost if you allow a dirty mind to influence judgement whereby every word might sound dirty.” H-Metro