Jah Love was a cheat: Bounty Lisa

By Nyasha Kada

Bounty Lisa has described her former husband Soul Jah Love as a cheat, at least during the days when they were still together.

The “Helmet Queen” made the revelation as she reviews a new single titled Bombo Liar.

It is believed the track is a dedication and response to Jah Love’s statement on his radio interview held last week.

During a radio interview last week, Jah Love said he was still in love with Bounty Lisa and would want to get back with her given the chance.

“Ini I’m still married to Bounty Lisa, she divorced me, I love her I’m still married to her,” he said then.

Bounty Lisa explained her track:

“The song is about men who lie and don’t appreciate the love of their women.

“This song is for all men and him (Jah Love). He is a man also so yea he is one of them bombo liars.

“He was more of a cheat than a liar though and he didn’t appreciate everything I did for him.”

Bounty Lisa said there is no chance of the two ever getting back together.

She said she believes Jah Love was joking when he made the comments of him still being in love with her and wanting her back.

“I think he was joking, me and him are so over each other.”

Bounty Lisa said she has moved on and but not seeing anyone as she wants to concentrate on her music career.

Her new single (Bombo liar) that features on the newly baked Badlands Riddim was produced by Nina of 579 Studios in Dzivaresekwa.

Bounty Lisa’s utterances comes at a time when Soul Jah Love is set to launch his album much anticipated album Zviri Pandiri Zvihombe.

The album will be unveiled on August 9. H-Metro