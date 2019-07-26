Cop breaks woman’s arm, lies to hospital staff

By Shelton Masina

A police officer stationed at Magwegwe Police Station was dragged to the dock for allegedly assaulting a woman for “hiding” a fugitive.

It is alleged that on 31 May 2019, Brian Mugandi, a police officer, was in the company of three colleagues; James Runesu, Luzibo Kasondela and Nkosilathi Khumalo and the quartet was looking for an ex-convict and parolee Norman Zikhali.

The police officers suspected that Zikhali was holed up at Sitshengisiwe Sibanda’s house. The 46-year-old woman stays in Old Magwegwe suburb.

It was not mentioned in court why the law enforcement officers wanted to see the ex-convict Zikhali.

It’s alleged that Sibanda professed ignorance of Zikhali’s whereabouts and the police officers asked to search her house.

“I told them that I know longer stay with Zikhali as he is now my ex-husband and while Constable Runesu requested for my details, his colleague Constable Mugandi started assaulting me saying that I was hiding a fugitive that the police were looking for.

“As a result of the assault I sustained a broken arm and the police officers also proceeded to handcuff me and took me to the police station,” Sibanda narrated her ordeal at the Western Commonage Magistrates Court.

Mugandi pleaded not guilty.

The court heard that at Magwegwe Police Station an ambulance was called to ferry the complainant to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical assistance.

“Constable Mugandi did not mention at the hospital that he broke my arm. Instead he lied that he was assisting a patient,” said Sibanda.

A report was made at the Magwegwe Police Station leading to the arrest of Mugandi.

Mugandi was remanded out of custody and the case was postponed to 29 July for continuation of trial.

Prosecutor Kenneth Shava appeared for the State. B-Metro