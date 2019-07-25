‘Graft commission to probe Zanu PF members only’

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Some prominent people in government named by the Zanu PF youth league over allegations of corruption seem to have escaped the noose after President Emmerson Mnangagwa said he will be appointing a commission that will only investigate party members.

Speaking during the 331st ordinary session of the ruling party’s politburo, Mnangagwa, without giving terms of reference, announced that he would be appointing a commission to investigate allegations of corruption against his top aides.

The commission, instigated by the Zanu PF youth league, which named secretary for administration Obert Mpofu, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, minister Joram Gumbo and central bank governor John Mangudya as corrupt, will consist of Zanu PF central committee members from each province.

“On allegations of corruption among party members, I have asked each province to recommend a member of the central committee to be appointed into the commission to look into the matter,” Mnangagwa said.

The statement by Mnangagwa appears to allow other individuals named by the deputy secretary for youth league to slip out of the net.

Mangudya, who has already filed a $1 million lawsuit against Zanu PF youth league for defamation, and Henrietta Rushwaya are not Zanu PF members and will not submit to the commission that will be appointed by Mnangagwa.

Party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo, however, said it was still early days to say non-Zanu PF members had escaped from scrutiny from alleged actions of corruption.

“We are yet to see the commission, its terms of reference and its composition. That is what will really tell us who will be inquired on and how it will be done. The President has a very wide discretion and is at liberty to use it,” he said.

Moyo said there was also the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, which was appointed by Mnangagwa, and could equally handle cases of non-party members.

Zanu PF, which had appeared bullish in fighting corruption from among its ranks and government, promised gnashing of teeth to those named by the youth league.

“We expect the President to appoint an independent commission to deal with all the people we named and we know he will deliver. Those who are not in Zanu PF, but are in government, will be dealt with by the President because he is the appointing authority,” Matutu said then. NewsDay