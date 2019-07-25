Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsLocalNews

Gang robs Esigodini gold dealer

14,360 0

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A gang of four machete-wielding robbers broke into the house of an Esigodini gold dealer and robbed him of R6 850, $4 700, US$10, shoes and two cell phones.

mine gold pannersMatabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele, confirmed the incident which occurred at Esibomvu last Friday.

He said the gang that was armed with machetes, axes and knobkerries broke into the house while the gold dealer was asleep and threatened him before robbing him.

Police did not release the name of the complainant.

Related Articles

Shop owner axed to death in robbery

16,627 0

Pirate taxi crew bites student in ZWL$10 000 robbery

16,084 2

CIO officer up for kidnap and robbery

15,058 23

Pepper spray attack in R7000 robbery

35,602 0

“I can confirm that we recorded an armed robbery case which occurred on Friday at Esibomvu at around 2AM. The complainant who is a gold dealer was asleep in his house when four men who were armed with machetes, axes and knobkerries broke into the house.

“They threatened to attack the complainant and demanded cash. They left with $4 700, R6 850, US$10, four pairs of shoes and two cell phones. Investigations are underway and no arrests have been made,” he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele appealed to members of public who might have information on the whereabouts of the robbers to contact any nearest police station. The Chronicle

You might also like More from author