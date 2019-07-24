R. Kelly crisis manager steps down

Kelly’s crisis manager, Darrell Johnson, revealed to CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King on Monday that he is stepping down from representing the embattled singer, who is slated to appear in federal court in Brooklyn next month to face 18 sex crime charges, including counts of child pornography.

King noted that Johnson has a 20-year-old daughter, asking, “would you allow her to be alone with . . .” to which Johnson interrupted, “absolutely not.”

“R. Kelly?” King added.

“I would not leave my daughter with anyone who’s accused of pedophilia,” Johnson clarified.

Johnson joined Kelly’s team seven months ago and said he saw two of the women accused of being the singer’s “sex slaves,” Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, “doing what they want to do,” and that he didn’t see anything that would cause him to be suspicious.

Kelly was arrested last week while walking his dog, and is facing up to 195 years in prison on the Chicago charges alone.

After decades of allegations that he has exploited young women and girls, Kelly’s life was sent into a tailspin last year with the airing of the Lifetime documentary series Surviving R. Kelly, which included several women making similar claims about alleged sexual, emotional and physical abuse at the hands of the Chicago musician. — Billboard.