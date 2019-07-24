Neshamba back with Mighty Warriors

By Grace Chingoma

Mighty Warriors striker Rudo Neshamba has bounced back into the national team after a three-year absence.

Neshamba was drafted into the COSAFA Women Championships squad which was named yesterday by coach Sithetheliwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda. The Mighty Warriors striker last featured at the 2016 Rio Games where she played a minimal role as she was carrying a long-term injury.

After the Rio Olympics, Neshamba, who also studied journalism, started a family when she took a break from football. But, the Mighty Warriors poster girl is now ready to resume her career and juggle both motherhood and football.

Interestingly, she has swapped positions with another forward Rutendo “Madzimai” Makore, who is expecting, and has been overlooked for this tournament.

Mighty Warriors Squad

Goalkeepers: Lindiwe Magwede (Herentals) Precious Mudyiwa (Black Rhinos) Chido Dzingirai (Correctional) Onai Chingawo (Weerams) Shebba Rauli (Auckaland).

Defenders: Nobukhosi Ncube (Correctional) Lynett Mutokuto, Rufaro Machingura (Black Rhinos) Lincy Mpaya, Agnes Tumbare (Harare City) Sheila Makoto (Blue Swallows) Talent Mungwanda (Herentals) Sithembile Nyoni (Weerams) Nobuhle Majika (MSU).

Midfielders: Talent Mandaza, Emmaculate Msipa, Mavis Chirandu, Daisy Kaitano, Felistas Muzongondi (Black Rhinos), Marjory Nyaumwe (Correctional) Danai Bhobho (Harare City) Vimbai Mharadzi, Edeline Mutumbami (Blue Swallows), Concilia Madotsa (Faith Drive)

Strikers: Rudo Neshamba, Rachel Mutseneki (Harare City) Shamiso Mutasa (Auckaland) Susan Nyama (Herentals) Maudy Mafuruse (Faith Drive), Erina Jeke(Correctional) Belinda Vheremu (Black Mambas), Natasha Ndowa (Blue Swallows). The Herald