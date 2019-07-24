Chipandu revels in Gems success

By Ellina Mhlanga

The president of the Zimbabwe Netball Association, Leticia Chipandu, says they need to put in place structures that will make it possible for them to build on the strides the sport has made here.

This follows a successful participation at this year’s Vitality Netball World Cup.

Zimbabwe came eighth in their debut appearance at the 16-team tournament that ended on Sunday.

The team was set to leave Liverpool yesterday and they are scheduled to arrive at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare at 5:10pm today.

And Chipandu hailed the senior national side for representing the country well.

“I am very excited and proud at the same time to say that the dream that we had has become a reality,’’ she said.

“When we started the World Cup campaign, it was in 2014 . . . It was like a goal that we set ourselves to achieve.

“To the girls, I am saying well done. The team was well-behaved, we did not have incidents of disgruntlement. We had meetings, we spoke, we sorted out wherever there was concern from either us, the management committee and the girls.’’

The ZINA president said there was need to improve their structures in a number of areas.

“Our long-term plans, perhaps it’s both long and short, we really need space, our own space,’’ she said.

“Let’s say, get land and have a stadium built for netball that will house the different structures or the facility that provides the best for netball.

“Once we have land we will be able to source sponsors to put that structure up for us and have some administrative structure permanent to co-ordinate our activities.

“That’s one of our needs because netball is run by volunteers, people who can give their time when they can.

“We need a full-time co-ordinator or co-ordinators, at least, at national level.’’

The ZINA president also saluted the Government, and various sponsors, who contributed to make the team’s World Cup appearance possible.

“This is a great achievement, first time at the World Cup and coming eighth in the world . . . I think attitudes towards the sport will change, even at home,’’ she said.

“Netball was like a social sport, they (people back home) never knew netball could go as far as the World Cup.

“And we did not just go as far as the World Cup, we came and competed and came number eight.’’ Chipandu, who has led netball as far as one can remember, said she would want to see Zimbabwe at the 2023 World Cup in South Africa.

“I am actually hungry for more now, we are number eight now, I would want 2023 World Cup in South Africa that we push onto the top five. “And, my other ambition is to make sure that I mentor other people . . . I am quite of age, I would need somebody who has more energy than I have.

“I already have three or more people that I am mentoring. I am still around up to the end of my term of office, 2021, after 2021 I am retiring from active administration but I will always be around for consultation.’’ The Herald