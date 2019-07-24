Chidzambwa resigns as Warriors coach

Sunday Chidzambwa has resigned as the coach of the Zimbabwe national team, The Warriors, following a disastrous showing at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Egypt this month.

In the resignation letter by Chidzambwa seen by Nehanda Radio, the veteran coach said;

“This letter serves to notify you of my decision to resign from the position of coach of the Zimbabwe men’s national football team with immediate effect.

“My last day at work will be the 24th of July 2019. I wish to convey my profound gratitude to the Association for the time that I have served as the national team coach.”

Chidzambwa gave no reasons for resigning, a day after he named a squad of local players to represent Zimbabwe in the African Nations Championships (CHAN).

Chidzambwa on Monday announced a 32-man squad for the first of the two-legged tie against Indian Ocean Island minnows Mauritius away in Port Louis on Sunday. Nehanda Radio