ZIMDEF boss in indecent assault storm

By Zvikomborero Parafini

Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund manager Leonard Rwambiwa was yesterday hauled to court in after he allegedly fondled a female co-worker.

Rwambiwa was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Chigodora who remanded him to July 24.

The State represented by Moses Mapanga alleged that on July 9 in the morning, the complainant was at work when Rwambiwa requested that she prepares tea for him as it was part of her duties.

The complainant prepared the tea and served Rwambiwa in his office and as she was about to leave, he followed her and grabbed her from behind fondling her buttocks without her consent.

The complainant kept quiet and only told her friends and workmates Nomatter Tsomondo and Candies who confronted Rwambiwa.

Rwambiwa denied the allegations and the matter was subsequently reported to the police.

The boss was then brought to court. H-Metro