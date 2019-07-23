Gang convicted of duping Harare Hospital

By Zvikomborero Parafini

Five men who connived to defraud Harare Central Hospital of $63 000 by diverting payments for pharmaceutical supplies to their personal accounts were yesterday convicted by a Harare magistrate.

Prosecuting George Manokore proved beyond reasonable doubt that on December 21, 2010 the hospital requested for pharmaceutical products valued at $8 400 from Larryscope Pharmaceuticals and on February 11, 2011 they supplied the products and the hospital acknowledged receipt of products.

Manokore through the State witnesses, Petros Dhokwani, Reginald Mthombeni Larryscope finace director and Peggy Chengeto Zvavamwe then Harare Central Hospital CEO proved that Stansfield Dhokwani, Nicholas Mnjanja received proceeds of crime while Albert Chisema, Gift Ziyambe and Colleen Makuyana defrauded the hospital.

The State’s first witness Dhokwani gave a blow by blow account of the roles each of them played in the offence which presiding magistrate Barbra Chimbodza applauded the State for in her ruling.

Chisema and Ziyambe forged a letter purportedly emanating from Larryscope Health Care, advising the hospital to transfer all the payments into Dhokwani’s company, Floralsplah Investments’ bank account.

Acting on the misrepresentation the hospital transferred all the money into Floralsplash Investment bank account, after which Dhokwani used the same modus operandi whenever the hospital requested supply of pharmaceuticals from Larryscope.

The State alleges after the hospital had transferred the money, Dhokwani and his accomplice would then withdraw the money and convert it to their own use.

The offence came to light after Larryscope Health Care made a follow up on the debt at the hospital and discovered that payment was made into Dhokwani’s company bank account.

The matter was remanded to today for sentencing. H-Metro