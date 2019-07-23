‘Ex hubby wants to kill me’

By Rumbidzai Rambanapasi

A Kuwadzana woman claims her former husband has been threatening to burn her with gas.

Fatima Takura was applying for a protection order at the Harare Civil court against Forward Mazuru, when she made the revelations.

Takura also accused Mazuru of assaulting and insulting her because she no longer loved him.

“He is my former husband and is in the habit of threatening to kill me using gas.

“He assaults me saying that I was not supposed to breakup with him yet he has another wife and that is the reason why he wants to kill me.

“He is disturbing my peace and I want to be protected from him,” said Takura.

Mazuru disputed the allegations and accused Takura of lying to the court that he wanted to kill her.

“She is lying; I do not want to kill her and she is the one who is threatening to kill me.

“I am not her former husband because we are still living together but she has applied for a protection order since she wants to protect her boyfriends from me,” he said.

Mazuru also told the court that he is taking good care of Takura.

“I am not an abusive husband though I have two wives but I take good care of her.”

Presiding magistrate Tafadzwa Miti granted the protection order in Takura’s favour. H-Metro