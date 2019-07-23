Concern over Bosso’s last minute mental strength

By Innocent Kurira

Highlanders’ mental strength and concentration levels in closing down matches have come into question after the Bulawayo giants again conceded a late goal to draw 1-1 against Manica Diamonds at Vhengere Stadium in Rusape on Sunday.

The result was Bosso’s third successive 1-1 draw. A fortnight ago they let slip a one goal lead and conceded a late goal to settle for a 1-1 stalemate with Ngezi Platinum Stars at the Baobab Stadium.

Bosso are three points above the relegation zone and there can be no dispute that they are fighting the chop.

Their main problem this season has been impotence in front of goal, although failing to protect a lead is another challenge.

However, head coach Mandla Mpofu said he has no concerns over Bosso’s mentality and blamed the stalemates to misfiring in front of goal.

“Well, we have been unfortunate to concede late goals that deny us maximum points of late. But these things happen in football. It all comes down to mental strength and concentration of which l believe the boys are strong in those aspects. There are a number of factors to look at when dissecting why we concede late goals. When you look at the Ngezi game, we were a man down and playing away from home so it was always going to be difficult to hold on. This past week again we were away from home, l believe it was a difficult game. We are not pressing panic buttons over the issue of late goals,” said Mpofu.

Relegation is a startling prospect for Bosso if there is no change in fortunes for the country’s oldest club. Their last set of three points came at the expense of perennial rivals Dynamos whom they beat by a solitary strike.

Bosso have collected a paltry 17 points from 15 games and scored a mean nine goals. So poor is this Bosso side in front of goal that they have goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda as the clubs leading scorer with three goals. At present Bosso are scoring at an average 0.6 per goals per game, which is less than a goal per match.

They have drawn a massive eight games, four of which ended 0-0. With nine goals Bosso are the joint least scoring side in the league together with ZPC Kariba. The last time Bosso scored two goals in a league match this term was when they beat ZPC Kariba in match day 10.

“Our scoring ratio is a concern. With the way that we create chances surely we should be having so many goals. We continue working towards ensuring that our strikers get sharp in front of goal,” said Mpofu.

The team has been displaying good passing football that has charmed fans, but it is winning that keeps eluding Bosso.

Results

Chicken Inn 2- 0 Bulawayo Chiefs

Herentals 2-2 Hwange

Zpc Kariba 0-0 Triangle

Yadah 1-1 Harare City

Ngezi Platinum 2-0 Black Rhinos

Fc Platinum 1-0 Chapungu

Manica Diamonds 1-1 Highlanders

Telone 0-2 Mushowani Stars

Dynamos 1-1 Caps United

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

FC Platinum 15 9 4 2 18 6 12 31

Chicken Inn 15 9 2 4 25 9 16 29

Caps United 15 8 3 4 26 17 9 27

Black Rhinos 15 6 6 3 15 14 1 24

ZPC Kariba 15 6 5 4 9 10 -1 23

Ngezi 15 5 7 3 13 10 3 22

Triangle 15 6 4 5 18 16 2 22

Hwange 15 6 3 6 14 18 -4 21

Chapungu 15 5 5 5 15 13 2 20

Dynamos 15 5 5 5 10 11 -1 20

Harare City 15 5 4 6 17 17 0 19

M/Diamonds 15 4 6 5 13 13 0 18

Herentals 15 3 8 4 12 13 -1 17

Highlanders 15 3 8 4 9 12 -3 17

Yadah 15 3 5 7 11 20 -9 14

Mushowani 15 3 4 8 16 21 -5 13

Telone 15 2 7 6 10 16 -6 13

Byo Chiefs 15 3 2 10 11 26 -15 11

The Chronicle