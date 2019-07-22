Mystery surrounds Mbuya Sauti’s death

By Liberty Dube

Scenes laden with graphic sexual innuendos and overtones were the order of the day at Mbuya Sauti’s funeral in Mutare’s Sakubva high-density suburb where scores of mourners converged to pay their last respects to a popular sangoma and brothel entrepreneur.

Some travelled from as far as South Africa to bid farewell to the popular granny who frequently made the headlines for engaging in social misdemeanor.

Well known prostitutes took off their clothes in the full glare of mourners and the funeral quickly degenerated into a porn show.

There was more drama at Dangamvura Cemetery on Wednesday afternoon where the some of the mourners threw condoms everywhere.

They engaged in sexually explicit dances that left those with reserved behavioural traits shell shocked.

Foul language reigned supreme and it was spoken with reckless abandon.

Mbuya Sauti was buried with her paraphernalia that included three knobkerries as well as several colourful cloths.

The ensuing chaos irked relatives who viewed the actions as being disrespectful.

“It’s sad that some people decided to disrespect this day. We are paying our last respects to our beloved Mbuya. Some of the actions are unacceptable. Before she died she told us that she would want to be buried with all her paraphanelia. We did just that and we believe she is happy wherever she is now,” said one family member who requested anonymity. ManicaPost