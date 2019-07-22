Don’t rely on royalties: Tocky

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

ZIMDANCEHALL artiste Tocky Vibes has challenged fellow artistes not to rely on royalties from the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura) because those are barely sufficient to sustain their livelihoods.

He urged them to focus on doing more live shows.

The Mhai hitmaker told NewsDay Life & Style that it was important for artistes to attract more shows following reports that some artistes were getting as little as ZW$3 in royalties from Zimura.

Zimura collects money for royalties from radio stations and other outlets that play music, on behalf of the artistes registered with it and then pay them off in June every year.

Tocky Vibes, however, said it was important for the money collected by Zimura to reach the artistes.

“But as artistes, we must not depend on these royalties only, but we have to work hard to attract more shows and that way we can benefit,” he said.

“As for me, I work hard and although I want these royalties, I don’t depend much on them.”

The chanter said his management was currently working on engaging organisers of festivals in different parts of the world to expand their wings around the continent.

“We are looking forward to follow the footsteps of the late icon, Oliver Mtukudzi, and that way we can spread even our culture and music,” he said.

He also disclosed that he collaborated with a Jamaican artiste Sir Ford on a song titled Happy Vibe and will also be releasing a video for the song they did with Soul Jah love. NewsDay