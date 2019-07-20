Marabha laughs off death rumours

By Rose Siduna

Popular comedian Charles “Marabha” Merisi has dismissed death rumours circulating on social media since he was only critically injured after being mugged.

In an interview with H-Metro, he revealed that he was mugged by robbers who followed him after they made good sales of their drama CDs in Chinhoyi a month ago.

Marabha said his critical condition fuelled death rumours, prompting many to be convinced he had died.

“I had to come in person to prove that I am still alive and looking forward to pick up from where I left before I was attacked by those robbers.

“Those rumours where spread by people who are seeking the attention of the public and zvinondidzosera kumashure while I am trying to move forward with my career.

“After doing our sales with Bhabhalazi we got a lot of cash and it seems the robbers were following us from behind when we were selling our CDs until we were on our way back,” said Marabha.

Added Marabha:

“I’m glad that the robbers were caught and arrested.

“I want people to know that the attack I faced is not a setback since it just made me stronger and more aware”.

Meanwhile, Marabha and Bhabhalazi (born Conwell Ndlovu) released a new drama yesterday titled Ngirozi Yedenga.

Bhabhalazi explained the storyline of the drama which was promoted by the general knowledge on the duties of a guardian angel which is to protect and give direction when people are losing their way.

“We believe the drama will have positive response from our fans and we hope it will be a popular drama for this year.

“Our fans should know that we were unavailable all along since we were working on the drama and we believe this drama to be a big resurfacing move,” commented Bhabhalazi. HMetro.