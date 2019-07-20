Mai Titi attacks abusive couple

By Esther Madambi

Comedienne Felistas “Mai Titi” Edwards on Thursday threatened to wreck havoc upon the Kambuzuma woman whose abuse of a six-year-old child was exposed on social media.

The woman and her husband (who is not the biological father of the child) are in the habit of locking the child in a chicken run and beating her.

Mai Titi wanted to beat the couple and was accompanied by a bodyguard. She, however, was disappointed to learn that the abusive couple was not home.

She then threatened to give away their chickens to residents and destroy the fowl run.

After learning of the couple’s absence, Mai Titi staged a solo demonstration that ended at Kambuzuma Police Station.

Prior to that, she had confronted co-tenants and neighbours for supporting the woman who was abusing her child saying they must leave the house with immediate effect.

“How can you give money to that evil landlord who abuses a very small girl?

“I am giving you a one month notice, leave this place, this man is very dangerous he can do anything.

“When I come back here, I want you gone, no more tenants here, you are evil.

“Neighbours don’t buy chickens here just take for free, these people don’t deserve to be paid.

“How can you do such a very bad thing kukoshesa huku uchisiya mwana,” said Mai Titi.

“I am here not because I’m above the law but because I was hurt with what I saw.

“I am a victim of abuse and I know how it feels to be abused, you will have bitterness for the rest of your life.

“The only thing I did was protecting my children and yet this woman is giving her husband power to abuse her own children.

“Mukadzi anobata mwana wake khaki, nine months is not a joke.

“This child is now a master farmer at six when you are all here.”

Mai Titi took the matter into her hands after learning from residents that police have been delaying in responding to reports about the abuse.

She led the crowd to the police station where she expressed her displeasure.

Mai Titi promised to give help to the child saying if given permission she would adopt the child.

“I want to go and enquire from the police where the child is. I want to meet the child and if possible adopt the child,” said Mai Titi.

“I want to support the child to my last breath,” she said.

Residents hailed Mai Titi over the demonstration and followed her to the police station where she met the member in charge.

“God will curse her, women a barren out there but mumwe arikutoita wekurarisa mudanga.

“May the ancestors punish them, no mercy on the evil.

“They must not be give bail, they should serve their term in the prison, no compromising,” she added. HMetro.