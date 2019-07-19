Two derbies on the cards

By Fungai Muderere

Longtime local football nemesis Dynamos and CAPS United will on Sunday renew their rivalry when they meet in a much awaited Week 15 league fixture at Rufaro Stadium.

The two clubs meet at a time when Makepekepe ended their four-match winless streak by beating Yadah FC 2-0 last weekend.

On the other hand, DeMbare, in their last league encounter, survived a Black Rhinos scare in a match that ended nil all.

It is a result that did not go down well with Dynamos gaffer Tonderayi Ndiraya who for the umpteenth time questioned the quality of arsenal that is carrying the hopes of the blue half of the capital, in a league campaign that has blown hot and cold.

Frankly, the two Zimbabwean football giants have been sporadic and we wonder if Sunday’s match will be punctuated with thrills and spills that are usually associated with derby ties the world over.

The other potentially explosive Week 15 derby tie will be between unpredictable Bulawayo Chiefs and bruised Chicken Inn at Luveve Stadium.

Chiefs finally remembered how to win after they edged Luke Masomere’s Manica Diamonds 1-0 last Saturday.

With the Gamecocks smarting from a 2-1 away defeat at the hands of Hwange, it remains to be seen if Chiefs will be able to make a meal of Joey Antipas’ men.

But it is a match that Antipas and his charges will not afford to lose as they seek to continue keeping a close check on log leaders FC Platinum who were held to a one all draw by Highlanders in their previous encounter.

Week 15 Fixtures

Saturday

Chicken Inn v Byo Chiefs (Luveve ), Herentals v Hwange (NSS), ZPC Kariba v Triangle (Nyamhunga), Yadah FC V Harare City (Rufaro), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Black Rhinos (Baobab), FC Platinum v Chapungu (Mandava)

Sunday

Manica Diamonds v Highlanders (Vengere), Dynamos v CAPS United (Rufaro), TelOne v Mushowani Stars (Luveve). B-Metro