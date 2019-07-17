‘White Zulu’ Johnny Clegg dies

South African singer Johnny Clegg who died yesterday at the age of 66 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer will be remembered for his final public performance in Zimbabwe where he ended his Final Journey Tour at Harare’s Wild Geese.

“This is it! The last African leg of the Final Journey, so we have a bunch of songs for you. It’s kind of a musical buffet that we put together for you guys tonight,” Clegg said soon after taking to the stage at Wild Geese.

Clegg has a massive footprint in Zimbabwe where he rose to fame with hits like “Woza Friday”, “Ibhola Lethu” and “Impi” as part of the group Juluka fronted by the late Sipho Mcunu.

Clegg was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015, but continued to perform around the world.

He recorded the video for the world acclaimed song “Scatterlings of Africa” in Makokoba, Bulawayo’s oldest township and at the famous Matopos Resort.

Nicknamed the “White Zulu” for his fluency in one of South Africa’s widely-spoken vernacular languages, Clegg received the Order of Ikhamanga as part of the national orders in 2012.

His manager Roddy Quin confirmed the legendary musician’s passing on.

“Johnny leaves deep footprints in the hearts of every person that considers him/herself to be an African. He showed us what it was to assimilate to and embrace other cultures without losing your identity.

“An anthropologist that used his music to speak to every person. With his unique style of music, he traversed cultural barriers like few others. In many of us, he awakened awareness,” Quin said in a statement

Clegg is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jenny, and their two sons Jesse and Jaron. — eNCA/ The Herald .