Motorist knocks down pupil

By Susan Nyamangodo

A nine-year-old pupil died on the spot after being knocked down by a speeding car at the 231km peg along the Harare-Mutare Road, near Riverside.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident and urged motorists to stick to stipulated speed and exercise caution on pedestrians.

“Bridget Vimbai Manja (37), of 7 Laurie Road, Nyazura was driving a silver Toyota Avensis Registration Number AEC 0500, along Harare-Mutare Road, when she hit Definite Momberume (9), of Dumaira Business Centre at the 231km peg and she died on the spot,” said Insp Kakohwa.

The accident was reported to Odzi Police Station and the body was taken to Mutare Provincial Hospital for post-mortem. Insp Kakohwa said: “Drivers should abide by the road signs and speed limits along the highway, and should also take extreme caution on pedestrians, especially children. “ The Herald