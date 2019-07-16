Jah Signal first producer cries foul

By Taonga Nyemba

Jah Signal’s first producer Naboth “Nablingz” Mamvoto says the award-winning’ chanter has forgotten his roots ever since he made a breakthrough.

Nablingz said he is the one who gave Jah Signal a chance to be heard and grow under his stable.

“I am a close person to Jah Signal but there is a bad side about his career since he is forgetting where he came from.

“When Jah Signal began his career at Nablingz Entertainment in 2011, I stood by him even when his parents did not want him to pursue music.

“I personally recorded 80 songs for him even the ones which got him on the spotlight like Paya Mairevei which he sang with Boom Beto, Tinovaka with Tocky Vibes and many more,” said Nablingz.

The music producer also said he used his own money to fund Jah Signal’s projects but he never appreciates what he did for him.

“I spent money from my pocket just to fund his projects and now that he is well-known he forgets where he came from.

“Panorima murimi wese even mukarima makawanda unotarisirawo kuti munokohwa mese but Jah Signal didn’t choose to be fair he became a coward pazvaibva zvirimwa akanosarudza kukohwa ega.

“I am not demanding that Jah Signal pays me but what I want is for Jah Signal to remember where he came from.

“Sometimes Sig drives his car pass by my house without even saying hie,” he said.

Reached for comment, Jah Signal’s manager Hillary Mutake said he was aware of the issue even though he had no much information to give out.

“To be honest I am not privy to most of the details of what happened between the two.

“I am sure after the fallout Sig had several other handlers before me so I don’t know why they never handled their differences before I came on board,” said Jah Signal’s manager. H Metro