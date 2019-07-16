Cops hunt for wife basher

By Praise Mabuto

Police are looking for a man whose wife-bashing video has caused a stir on social media.

The video begins with a war of words between the couple before the man floored the woman (who many assume is the wife), before battering her with fists all over her face.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations to the matter had begun and appealed to the public to assist with information about the couple.

“We appeal to the public to help us locate the people and their location. Investigations into the issue are underway,” Ass Comm Nyati said.

The video torched a social media storm with people calling for the man’s immediate arrest.

In the video, the man is only identified as Baba Tawanda.

He batters his wife after an altercation over rentals.

The wife had reportedly asked for money to pay rentals – which did not go down well with the man.

The couple was fighting in front of their minor child and that has infuriated many.

During the scuffle the man was heard shouting:

“What do you want from me; I want to block that card.

“Usandibate ndoda itumirwe video iyoyo.

“Usade kundifarisira ndipe wallet yangu ndikupe mari ye rent.”

The wife was also heard saying;

“Block the card, I want to take the video to the police.

“Uri kurova mukadzi kunge murume haunyare.”

The man received social media backlash.

Below are some of the comments:

ardiegee_thestylist: In my point of view this guy’s needs some discipline and also women, just because you all have rights doesn’t mean you push us to the edge purposely. They both wrong.

Iamtsitsiantonettesigauke: She asked for it she was told to bring the wallet. This was a set up, I don’t blame the guy.

Rsiduna: Whether the woman was wrong or not that’s not an excuse yekurova munhu kadzi…this is really bad.

Liandamungomezi: But it’s more like the wife planned this.

Linekersibanda; Murume wese anorova mukadzi is a coward, ahana kurerwa,he is very weak and childish, how can a man raise his hand kurova munhukadzi that’s nonsense people like this must be arrested vombogara in jail

Patrickmuringayi: A responsible father never lay hands on his wife but for cowards they sweat while fighting with a woman what a shame.

2809eth: How does this man beat his wife in front of a child over rent money what a useless piece of sh*t.

Chiwaravaal: Dear Zim men, you are better than this you must do better. This is disgusting. H Metro