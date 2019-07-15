Soul Jah Love in public brawl

By Latwell Nyangu

Dancehall chanter Soul Jah Love was on Saturday reportedly involved in a public brawl with alleged rivals who were dissing him and his Conquering Family camp.

Many versions prior to the altercation have been raised with some indicating that the Ndiya Uya Uya hit-maker was fighting a certain movement which had used his picture on their posters without his knowledge.

Some said he was against people who were dissing and implicating him with South Africa based promoter Dope Queen.

In an interview Jah Love couldn’t comment much into the issue.

“Ha iboys rekumaraini, pane yandaingoitawo, it was not a fight,” said the chanter.

Soul Jah Love denied his car was damaged on its front mirror.

“It wasn’t damaged on the day, yagara yanga yakadaro,” he said.

In a video which was recorded by onlookers during the fracas, Jah Love was threatening his ‘enemies’.

“Kubasa kwenyu ikoko mese , mukurara ,muchibvira nhasi. Kuhomicide ikoko,” he threatened.

Reports are that on the day in question Jah Love was in the company of his colleagues and an argument ensued.

“Stomyard Movement wanted to make it chinhu cheConquering Family.

“Vaida kuita Jah Love munhu wavo waona, vajaira kuita Jah Love mafriendlies manje zvakavadhakira this time. Vanenge vakadhijisa Jah Love this time.

“They placed Jah Love paposter saka vakazonzi gauro (money), vakatadza kumupa,” said a close source.

Added the source:

“Sauro was not happy about the diss and these guys are jealousy of him.”

It is also reported that the altercation started when some people were dissing and implicating him, with Dope Queen, a scenario which angered him.

“The fight ensued when he was with his colleagues.

“Vaimudisser and vachiwanzira Dope Queen naiye futi.

“He was angered with the situation and he felt they were tarnishing his image and Conquering family.

“Dope Queen endorsed Jah Love to an extend he recorded a song Simudza Gumbo praising her,” said the source.

Another witness who was the scene said, it was like a world war 7.

“It was like a world war 7 because pakatambwa maoko anotyisa, Jah Love was furious and he is still angry.

“He is not happy about what happy.” H-Metro