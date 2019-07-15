Hwange roast Chicken Inn

By Tobias Mandoreba

A fired up Hwange FC helped themselves to a sumptuous Chicken Inn meal after coming from behind to silence the visiting Gamecocks in a Castle Lager Premier League match in front of a vocal crowd at the Colliery Stadium yesterday.

The coalminers seem to have turned the corner with their second win on the trot after downing Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 at the same venue last week to halt a seven-match winless streak.

Yesterday coach Nation Dube’s outfit did not allow the setback of going down in the opening stanza dampen their spirits, as they came back from halftime charging to marinate and roast the chickens.

The Gamecocks went ahead in the 39th minute with only their first attack on goal through Innocent Mucheneka’s blistering volley after he latched onto a miscued clearance by captain Gerald Nldovu off a cross from Obrey Chirinda.

Before the goal, the visitors were “missing in action” largely as a result of their dangerous forward Clive Augusto being kept under close watch by youthful Hwange defender Lucas Sibanda.

While Chicken Inn were struggling to get a grip in the contest, Hwange missed three good chances with Kasimero Chimbadzwa, Nomore Chinyerere and veteran defender Felex Chindungwe being the culprits.

Hwange then drew level in the 63rd minute through new acquisition Nixon Gama. Gama connected Chimbadzwa’s flick from close range to eject the home fans off their seats.

With Chicken Inn still wondering what had hit them, veteran Andrew Chuma settled matters with a diving header four minutes after Gama’s goal to seal the Gamecocks’ fate.

Try as they did to huff and puff for an equaliser in the closing stages, Chicken Inn found the home defence in an uncompromising mood, as they held on to a huge morale boosting win.

Coach Dube was all smiles after the game.

“It was a good show, especially in the last half after a balanced opening period. It’s game on as we go forward and I am confident we can maintain the fine form,” said Dube.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas conceded defeat after the match.

“ It was a game we struggled to get into the groove, but such is football, we have to dust ourselves and focus on the next assignment. Sadly we also let in soft goals,” said the veteran gaffer.

Team

Hwange: T Mvula; L Sibanda; N Chinyerere; G Ndlovu; A Chuma; F Chindungwe; T Ncube; S Gadzikwa; E Gwitima (A Ndlovu 84th min); K Chimbadzwa; N Gama (B Ngoma 90th min).

Chicken

Inn: B Donovan; M Jackson; L Chakoroma; X Ndlovu; S Ndlovu (T Kadonzvo 67th min) ; P Bernard; T Chipunza; I Mucheneka; O Chirinda; C Augusto; M Gaki. The Chronicle