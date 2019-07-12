Zesa yet to reinstate 8 fired workers

By Joseph Madzimure

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) management is yet to reinstate eight employees dismissed for exposing corruption within the parastatal, a month after President Mnangagwa directed it to do so.

The suspended workers are Florence Taruvinga, Gibson Mushunje, Admire Mudzonga, Ackim Mzilikazi, Given Dingwiza, Tariro Shumba, Stephen Moyoweshumba and Joanes Chingoriwo.

Energy Sector Workers Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general who is also one of the affected workers Mr Gibson Mushunje said they are yet to receive their letters of reinstatement.

“It seems management is reluctant to reinstate us as directed by the President,” he said.

President Mnangagwa issued the directive during the launch of the Tripartite Negotiating Forum Act to pave way for the establishment of a platform to discuss issues affecting the economy.

The workers were victimised for exposing corruption linking the management and former Minister of Energy and Power Development Samuel Undenge to a public relations company run by Oscar Pambuka and Psychology Maziwisa during the tenure of Zesa chief executive Engineer Joshua Chifamba.

The president of the Energy Sector Workers’ Union of Zimbabwe, Mr Admire Mudzonga, concurred that the workers are waiting for a confirmation letter from Zesa.

ZESA acting chief executive Engineer Patrick Chivaura said they have already submitted papers pertaining to the employees’ reinstatement to responsible ministries for recommendations.

“I was tasked by the Ministry of Energy and Power Development to make some recommendations in regard to the reinstitution of the workers. I have already submitted the recommendations.” The Herald