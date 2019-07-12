School’s out…Madinda’s abandoned ECD project

By Fungai Muderere

The lure of the Botswana Pula saw legendary former Warriors and Highlanders winger Madinda “Khathazile” Ndlovu, abandon his “ECD” project after being in charge of 46 league games, in the process collecting 65 points from a possible 148.

This means before his departure to join Botswana’s Gaborone United a fortnight ago, for the one-and-a-half years in charge at the Bulawayo football giants, Ndlovu’s success rate stood at 44% after posting 17 wins, 14 draws and 15 losses.

Last season, his Bosso charges managed to collect 51 points from a possible 102 from 34 games which left his class with a 51% score mark.

After 12 games at the helm in 2019, Ndlovu masterminded three wins, five draws and four losses, in the process managing to amass a total of 14 points from a possible total of 36. That translates to a 39% success rate.

For 18 months under Ndlovu, Bosso scored 40 league goals (34 in 2018 and six just before he left) against 39 (30 in 2018 and nine just before he left).

In that regard, the calculator points to the fact that just before his departure, the coach and his ECD class were on a disturbing goal difference of -1 on their progress report.

Bosso have named Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu as the club’s new technical manager and the gaffer took charge last Saturday in a game they drew one-all against Ngezi Platinum Stars at Mhondoro’s Baobab Stadium.

Mpofu is expected to cope with pressure at the helm of the Bulawayo giants.

He harbours personal ambition of leading Bosso to a top four finish and he believes his charges are capable of getting positive results in the remaining 21 games.

“I believe a top four finish is a more realistic target considering where we are. I think we are going to perform better than last year. We have a great squad; the composition of the team makes me believe we can make it. I don’t have any doubt that we have got a great team that can win games and see us at the top,” Mpofu said.

Bosso are two points above relegation with 15 points from 13 games, and are 14th on the league table. They are eight points behind Black Rhinos, who occupy fourth place, and trail log leaders FC Platinum by 12 points.

Castle Lager PSL MatchDay 13 Fixtures

Saturday

Bulawayo Chiefs v Manica Diamonds (Luveve), Chpapungu v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Mandava), Black Rhinos v Dynamos (NSS), Hrare City v ZPC Kariba (Rufaro)

Sunday

CAPS United v Yadah (NSS), Triangle United v TelOne (Gibbo), Mushowani Stars v Herentals (Trojan), Hwange v Chicken Inn (Colliery), Highlanders v FC Platinum (Barbourfields)

All matches start at 2pm. B-Metro