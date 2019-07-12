I am more mature: Leeknotic

By Bubelo Moyo

Afro-pop musician, dancer and producer Leeknotic, real name Leroy Mhike, says his sound has matured from his initial music with the release of his new song and video- My Babe.

My Babe featuring Amvis Music, is off Leeknotic’s forthcoming EP (Extended Play) he is yet to name, but ready for release.

My Babe, directed by multi-award winning director Andy Cutta talks of a woman who is caught up in two situations. One with her wealthy boyfriend who seems not to give her attention and affection and then a situation where she finds herself with another guy, who the an opposite of the former — he is not rich, all he can afford is time and affection.

The video which was released on Tuesday morning on online video sharing platform, YouTube.

Leeknotic’s last works are featured on Sandra Ndebele’s Tshibilika and Bayeke which were both directed by Andy Cutta.

“The song is more of a journey into my life and relationships. I have changed how I approach music and also my sound, those who have known and followed me can attest that I am someone who has sung more about partying and the flashy life. But now I am taking another stance which is to talk about the everyday situations that are faced by people, be it love, relationships, life struggle and also health.

I can say that I have matured musically, my approach to production and also the business side of music has changed,” said Leeknotic.

Born in Harare, Leeknotic has had a stint in Botswana and South Africa before coming back to Bulawayo where he rose to fame under Afro Platinum Music where he released Gqom and house music, before relocating to Harare. B-Metro