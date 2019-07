The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has retrenched 38 employees, saying it is adopting a leaner, more efficient and cost effective human resource base.

The employees, from different departments and offices across the country started receiving their letters on Tuesday afternoon.

This retrenchment comes after a staff audit carried out by the authority, early this year.

ZTA Corporate and Communications manager Godfrey Koti said he will give details this afternoon. The Herald