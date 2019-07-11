Suicide on towerlight after allegedly stealing from father

By Courtney Matende

A 19-year-old teenager from Gweru allegedly hanged himself from a tower light using a rope after allegedly stealing an undisclosed amount of United States dollars from his father.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the death of Ayanda Phiri of Mkoba One suburb.

The teenager’s body was found hanging from a tower light in the same suburb on Tuesday morning.

Insp Goko said Phiri had allegedly disappeared from home on Monday evening.

He said the body was allegedly found by a resident who was on his way to work.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a case of sudden death by hanging of a 19-year- old called Ayanda Phiri of Mkoba One suburb. Phiri’s body was discovered on July 9 at around 6AM hanging from a tower light in the said suburb,” said Insp Goko.

Relatives of the deceased allege that Ayanda stole money from his father before taking his life.

The relatives speaking on condition of anonymity said Ayanda before taking his life sent his father a text message allegedly apologising for stealing the money and exonerating his wife from any wrong doing.

“Ayanda sent his father a text message which reads, ‘Musatsvaga henyu ma US enyu, musare muchichengeta muzukuru, mukadzi wangu haana problem, ndini ndaive problem’, (don’t search anywhere for your United States dollars, look after your grandson, my wife is not the problem, I was the problem),” said one of his relatives on condition of anonymity. The Chronicle