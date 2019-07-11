Iyasa in line for Austria award

By Bongani Ndlovu

Renowed dance group Iyasa is up for a Stella 19 award in Austria where they have been nominated in the Outstanding Music Category, something which has been described by their director as a consolidation of their impact internationally.

After making a clean sweep at the recently held Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAA) in the dance category where they won Outstanding Male, Female and Dance Ensemble accolades, the Austria-based crew is looking to bag this award.

This is the second time they have been nominated at the Stella Awards that celebrate outstanding artistes and organisations that champion cultural change. The awards which will be held in November were named after Australian female author, Stella Maria Sarah “Miles” Franklin.

Iyasa director Nkululeko Dube said they got this nomination through the international co-production Radio Freedom with Theatre Ansicht & Next Liberty Graz adding that the nomination rubber stamps the RoilBAA win.

“It consolidates the fact that we have an impact not only locally, but internationally. It rubber stamps what the RoilBAAs want to achieve in terms of growth and influence.

“Bulawayo and Zimbabwe have talent that can stand in the international market and we hope this nomination challenges us to go further beyond Austria. . . We have to go global,” Dube said.

He said when he learnt of Iyasa’s nomination, he realised that award adjudicators forwarded their name.

“With the Stella Awards, there’s no self nomination. The jury comes to watch you and after the nomination, I gathered that they watched over 100 productions.” The Chronicle