Former teacher found dead in Morningside flat

By SE-ANNE RALL

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the murder of a 30-year-old woman in Morningside last week.

The body of Devashnee Doorasamy was found in her flat in 9th Avenue on Friday. A case of murder was registered at the Berea police station.

Less than a week later, police arrested a 29-year-old man who is believed to be known to the woman.

Doorasamy was somewhat of a local celebrity after she got married on a reality show in 2017.

In the show, called Married in a Flash, the former teacher married her husband, Megan Doorasamy.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, confirmed that a suspect had been arrested and was due to appear in court.

Taking to social media, a friend of Doorasamy’s described the former teacher as being someone who carried herself with dignity.

Very very sad news indeed. Devashnee Doorasamy (nee Naidoo) was a distant cousin, and former colleague of mine for many… Gepostet von Ryan Naidoo am Montag, 8. Juli 2019

“She was adored by the children of Clarence Primary School, and this is because was a very caring member of the school and aftercare staff. She developed a reputation for being extremely hard working,” Ryan Naidoo said.

Her funeral will take place at the Clare Estate Hall on Wednesday.

The Mercury