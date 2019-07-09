CAPS implosion: Club director labels fans “a bunch of thugs”

By Farayi Machamire

CAPS United vice president Nhamo Tutisani has labeled club fans who called for his ouster on Sunday “a bunch of thugs.”

In the aftermath of a 1-0 loss to ZPC Kariba on Sunday amid questions over Lloyd Chitembwe’s unexplained two week absence, club fans heckled assistant coach Nelson Matongorere before turning on Tutisani.

They chanted: “Tutisani usaite fun fun nevanhu (Tutisani don’t take us for a ride),” while blocking Matongorere from giving his post match thoughts to the media.

Club president Farai Jere has said Chitembwe has been absent from training and matches because of what he termed a serious flue amid allegations that the seasoned coach had gone AWOL because of factional fights with club vice president Tutisani.

Addressing the media about the incident, Tutisani pulled a shocker and hit out at the Green Machine fans, in a development that will further widen fissures between management and fans,

“What we witnessed in Kariba that’s a bunch of thugs as far as I am concerned. Unfortunately we tend to celebrate those guys. Imagine in the process of manhandling one of our coaches, for some reason, he comes across a media person (referring to the consequences of manhandling a reporter),” he said.

“Should we be celebrating that? And surely you then glorify and celebrate that behavior…there is certain behavior which is unacceptable. Lloyd Chitembwe and his assistants are employed by an institution it’s not a supporter who decides who should be employed as a coach,” said an unapologetic Tutisani. Zimmorningpost