Presidential advisor pushes for Mnangagwa, Chamisa dialogue

By Fani Mapfumo

A member of the presidential advisory council (PAC) Shingi Munyeza is agitating for a meeting between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC leader Nelson Chamisa with hopes of ending the political crises in the country.

Writing on his micro blogging Twitter, Munyeza expressed the importance of a dialogue arguing that it could start by having a tea at a mutual convenient venue.

“Urging E D Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa to have a cup of tea together

Mutually convenient venue 2

Each one brings their own tea and crockery

Exchange niceties which are not political

Must not last more than 15 min”

“Please unite the nation” begged the clergyman.

This was not the first time Munyeza has uttered such sentiments. In June he also called for a dialogue between the two political leaders.

“DIALOGUE: ED Mnangagwa wants dialogue, Nelson Chamisa wants dialogue, herewith some criteria unconditional, inclusive and genuine. Let’s do it for Zimbabwe”

The recent sentiments acknowledges that dialogue between Zimbabwe’s two major political parties was necessary for Zimbabwe’s growth as well as the need of an independent convener in what he called a “genuine” dialogue.

Munyeza joins other Mnangagwa allies who are calling for a national dialogue between the two 2018 presidential candidates.

Norton Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa has also weighed in arguing that dialogue between the two was the only way forward for Zimbabwe’s growth.

“My belief is when ED Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa meet it’ll unlock a lot of value for Zim. It’ll be like a release valve and a real show of the unity they both allude to.

“There’s nothing to lose but more to gain in their meeting. I see light at the end of the tunnel with such dialogue” said the outspoken independent legislator

The recent calls concur with Chamisa’s sympathisers who are not recognising the recently launched political actors dialogue (POLAD) that was launched in Harare between President Mnangagwa and other losing presidential candidates. Zim Morning Post