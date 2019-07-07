Mutare woman dies in ritual act

By Liberty Dube

An attempt to perform traditional rituals near a dam in Mutare’s Chikanga high-density suburb went terribly wrong for a 28-year-old woman after she slipped, fell into the dam and drowned.

Bridget Mangazi’s, body was found floating by a resident who alerted police.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident that happened last week.

He said Bridget, popularly known as Mai Kuku, was accompanied by four other women (names withheld) who had also gone to perform the rituals.

The incident has been the talk of the town and has left many in disbelief.

“Bridget had gone to the dam with four other women to perform some traditional rituals and she went near the dam to relieve herself. In the process she slipped and fell in the dam and drowned,” said Insp Kakohwa.

He said her friends, instead of helping her out, rushed to Himalaya in Chief Zimunya’s area to alert the deceased’s parents as they believed that a mermaid had snatched her.

However, a passerby discovered the body before their return.

The police Sub Aqua Unit was called in to retrieve Bridget’s body. Manica Post