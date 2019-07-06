Zifa to respond to SRC letter

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

ZIFA have confirmed receipt of the Sports and Recreation Commission letter which demands that the football motherbody furnish the SRC with a detailed report of events surrounding the Warriors’ drama-filled participation at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

The football association said it will duly respond at the appropriate time after extensively studying the contents of the letter which has a cocktail of demands regarding the doomed Afcon participation and accuses Zifa of gross incompetence.

The letter, signed by the supreme sports body’s director general, Prince Mupazviriho, was written on Thursday in line with the SRC Act Section 30.

“We confirm having received a letter from SRC regarding the 2019 Afcon. We are still studying the letter and we will respond at the appropriate time,” said Zifa communications manager, Xolisani Gwesela.

Chapter 30 of the SRC Act deals with discipline of registered national associations where the Board considers that any registered national association —

(a) has ceased to operate as a national association; or

(b) has failed to comply with any provision of this Act; or

(c) has conducted itself in a manner which is contrary to the national interest;

“The Board may, after affording the association concerned an opportunity of making representations in the matter, do either or both of the following —

(i) suspend all or any of its officers;

(ii) direct the Director-General to strike the association from the register,” reads the Act.

It is not yet clear which part the SRC believes Zifa breached but from the tone of the letter, the Gerald Mlotshwa-led board accuses Zifa of acting against national interests in the manner it conducted its business in Egypt.

In the letter addressed to Zifa chief executive officer, Joseph Mamutse, the SRC said they were “acutely aware of the controversies surrounding the Warriors’ Afcon campaign which sadly came to an inglorious and abrupt end on 30 June 2019”.

“These controversies give rise to a prima facie case of gross impotence on the part of Zifa, such conduct and/or omissions appearing consistent with Section 30 (i) (c) of the SRC Act regarding conduct by Zifa in a manner which is contrary to the nation’s interest.

“In terms of the said Section 30, the SRC board have directed that Zifa avail it the following detailed information on or before close of business Friday 12 July, 2019:

1. Zifa to detail all funds received by it from Fifa and Caf and/or any other football body recognised by Fifa during the period of 16 December 2018 to 30 June 2019.

2. Zifa to detail all funds disbursed to all of its board (members) during the same period, and the purposes of each such disbursement to the member concerned.

3. Zifa to detail all funds received by it from the government, and members of the public, during the same period aforesaid.

4. Zifa to explain the source of funding for the charter of an aeroplane to Cairo for its members and supporters for the Warriors.

5. Zifa to provide the rationale for this decision in light of the allegations that all or some of the Warriors had outstanding emoluments to them.

6. Zifa to provide a passenger manifest in respect of such charter and the reason for the journey by each such person on the manifest.

7. The total cost of the charter, and the total cost of accommodation paid for by Zifa in respect of the charter passengers.

8. Zifa to provide an affidavit from the Warriors’ captain regarding his views and opinions in respect of the reported discord within the Warriors camp over outstanding allowances and agreement on Afcon fees.

9. Zifa to provide detail of its financial relationship with a reported company, Conduit Holdings (Private) Limited, focusing in particular on allegations of criminal conduct in evading a valid Court Order.

10. The head of the Technical Warriors Committee to provide, in affidavit form, the collective views of his committee, regarding the reasons for any discord within the Warriors camp that may have been a contributory factor in the team’s disappointing performance at Afcon.

11. Zifa to include any other information that may assist the SRC in formulating its position, based on established facts, with regard to the Afcon campaign,” the SRC demanded. The Chronicle