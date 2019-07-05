Ndiraya banks on home advantage

By Fiona Ruzha

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya is banking on home advantage to bounce back to winning ways when they host Chapungu at Rufaro on Sunday.

DeMbare have gone for two games without a win and are coming from a 1-0 defeat to bitter rivals Highlanders.

“It’s been some time since we have collected maximum points at Rufaro and I believe it has been disappointing for our fans who always come in their numbers.

“So we are hoping to change things and try to get the points by using the home advantage,” he said.

The former Ngezi coach said the break has helped the players refocus and forget about the defeat.

“We lost our last match to Highlanders and it was a painful loss.

He said he has also been working on the team’s mentality to make sure that they forget and refocus on the journey.

“It been difficult for us in the last two matches, we have not been collecting good results as per our wish but this weekend I believe we can get the result that we all want,” he said.

He added:

“We also note that we are playing a tough team with very experienced players.

Related Stories:

“They are very tricky and difficult for us but I am hoping this time around with the preparations we have had we will be able to get points.

“It’s a good team and they have that unity but we are confident about ourselves.”

Ndiraya also mentioned that the break gave them the chance to look for talent to beef up their squad.

“Most importantly, it gave us the chance to run around and look for players and we are in the process of finalizing some of the deals.

“We once spoke about beefing our squad so we now have Archford Gutu and Simba Nhivi.

“Archford has joined us on a short term basis until the end of the season to help just finish on a better note.

“We are, however, still waiting for his paper work to go through.

“Next week Nhivi would have joined the team.

“We also have some players on our list and we are still negotiating with their clubs and I am not at liberty to disclose them because they are still contracted at their clubs,” he said. H-Metro