‘Madinda’s departure will not change Bosso’s philosophy’

By Raymond Jaravaza

The Highlanders philosophy of grooming youngsters from its development structures for promotion into the senior team will not change with the departure of Madinda Ndlovu and the subsequent arrival of future coaches, club boss Kenneth Mhlophe has said.

Ndlovu officially quit the Bulawayo giants last week and is headed for Botswana’s Gaborone United. Bosso has elevated Mandla Mpofu to the position of head coach, assisted by Bekithemba Ndlovu. Club chairman Mhlophe said grooming youngsters for future promotion into the senior team was a club policy that would guide future coaches and could not be changed willy-nilly.

“The club policy of grooming its own players from the vibrant junior development structures is a yesteryear philosophy that somehow was lost along the way and we just revived it when we came into office as an executive.

“That policy will not die or be abandoned because Madinda has left the club but will continue to guide future coaches on the Highlanders way of doing things. Clubs all over the world have unique philosophies that they stick to for generations and Highlanders is no exception,” Mhlophe told B-Metro Sport.

The businessman took over the reins at the Bulawayo giants last year and quickly roped in Madinda, a Highlanders and Warriors legend and avid believer in junior development to resuscitate the Bosso policy of promoting its youngsters into the senior team as opposed to buying from other teams.

Meanwhile, four former players — Netsai Moyo, Sikhumbuzo Ndebele, Richard Choruma and Herbert Dick — have been tasked with identifying and recommending players to the club.

The quartet will also analyse Highlanders’ first team performances and make recommendations where they feel the team is coming short.

The former players were incorporated into the club by the departed technical manager Ndlovu and await the Bosso executive’s blessings to start working. B-Metro