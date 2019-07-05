Drunk Vusa blahs ejected from awards ceremony

By Keith Mlauzi

Prominent videographer Vusa “Blaqs” Hlatshwayo was nothing but a nuisance at the recently held Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards resulting in him being escorted out of the awards ceremony by bouncers.

Blaqs, who won the Outstanding Arts Video Director Award, did not stay long to collect his accolade as security had taken him out after he had terrorised the VVIP area.

A security detail who declined identification said Blaqs was terrorising reserved tables and refusing to vacate when the owners claimed their seats.

“This guy had taken seats that were reserved and when we told him to find another table he refused and told us that no one could move him from his chosen chair.”

The bouncer said Blaqs went to extremes of threatening them.

“He even threatened us saying we didn’t know who he was and if we moved him out by force the issue would not end well,” he added.

The security said moving Blaqs from the reserved table was a command from Mambazo, one of the organisers of the event.

“We did not want to cause a scene because the guy was very drunk which is why we had to take him out in a clean way,” the bouncer explained.

Speaking to Blaqs about the incident he said: “I see nothing wrong with being removed from a table that didn’t belong to me. Anyway I’m not interested in talking about what happened at the awards.”

Vusa, who is well known for directing award winning videos nationwide including most of Jah Prayzah’s videos, was awarded the Outstanding Video Director award. It was unfortunate he had been kicked out hence someone had to collect the gong on his behalf. B-Metro