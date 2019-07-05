Chitembwe away again

By Snodia Mikiri and Tinotenda Nyanzira

CAPS United yesterday trained without head coach Lloyd Chitembwe ahead of their ZPC Kariba encounter away tomorrow.

Chitembwe was also absent in the team’s 3-3 draw with TelOne before the Afcon break after a reported standstill with the team’s former doctor Nick Munyonga.

The team’s director Farai Jere, then, allayed rumours of any misunderstanding saying the coach was not feeling well.

H-Metro enquired about Chitembwe’s absence with technical director Nelson Matongorere yesterday who said he was locked up in a meeting.

Makepekepe travel to Nyamhunga without half of the team’s regulars who are away due to injuries and suspensions.

The quartet of Joel Ngodzo, Blessing Sarupinda, Kudzai Nyamupfukudza and Prosper Chigumba is out due to suspension.

Method Mwanjale and Valentine Musarurwa are also ruled out due to injury and were not at training yesterday.

Gabriel Nyoni is also out, he is in South Africa with Maritzburg United where he is reported to have impressed.

Matongorere, who took care of business as the team trained, said they have perfect replacements.

“We are ready for ZPC Kariba, they should not underrate us because of our depletion.

“We have perfect replacements. Life still goes on despite not having some of our regular players.

“If you look at our squad they are identically the same in terms of their strengths so it’s just a matter of plucking out the players, so there is plenty of replacements,” said Matongorere.

Matongorere said they prepared fully for their upcoming task during the two weeks AFCON break.

He said his players had enough time to rest and will take this game with all their energy.

He said the replacements are equally good and they prepared for the upcoming task thoroughly.

“The replacements are eager to prove their worth. For them it’s a blessing in disguise, they have the chance to show us their importance.

“I believe in every player we have registered. We are gunning for a positive result.

“It’s also an opportunity for other players who have not been playing to showcase themselves and to prove themselves if they are given a chance,” he added. H-Metro