Bosso appoint Mpofu

Highlanders have appointed Mandla Mpofu as their new head coach following the departure of Madinda Ndlovu.

Madinda, who left the club on mutual consent, is set to join Botswana topflight side Gaborone United.

Mpofu is expected to resume duty when he travels with the team to Baobab this Saturday where they face Ngezi Platinum.

Bosso announced the appointment of Mpofu who will be assisted by Bekhithemba Ndlovu through a media statement yesterday.

“The Club takes this opportunity to inform its public, sponsors, fans, members, and partners of the changes in its coaching structure with immediate effect as follows: Technical Manager – Mandla Mpofu, Assistant Coach – Bekithemba Ndlovu, Goalkeepers Coach – Tembo Chuma, Fitness Trainer – Brian Keti, Welfare Manager – Vezigama Dlodlo

“The appointment shall subsist until the end of the 2019 football season after which a performance review will be done.

“We wish the coaches and support staff all the very best in driving and managing the change process.” H-Metro