Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsLocalNews

Barber ‘rapes’ three-year-old

7,790 0

By Sharon Buwerimwe

A 22 year old barber has appeared in court for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl.

Eliazel Ncube (22) from Mbembesi allegedly abused the minor after her grandmother asked him to shave the child’s hair.

Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi, did not ask Ncube to plead and remanded out of custody on free bail to July 15.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on June 29, at around 2PM, Ncube sexually abused the minor.

Related Articles

Family finds raped and assaulted daughter in hospital…

28,593 16

Is this Nigeria’s #MeToo moment?

19,120 4

Nigerian pastor accused of rape takes ‘leave of…

9,304 15

Beauty queen ‘raped by Gambia’s ex-President…

42,629 12

“Ncube had sexual intercourse with a three-year-old that is incapable of consenting to sexual intercourse under the law,” he said.

Mr Dlodlo said Ncube was caught in act by the victim’s grandmother who reported the matter to police. The Chronicle

You might also like More from author