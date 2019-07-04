Barber ‘rapes’ three-year-old

By Sharon Buwerimwe

A 22 year old barber has appeared in court for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl.

Eliazel Ncube (22) from Mbembesi allegedly abused the minor after her grandmother asked him to shave the child’s hair.

Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi, did not ask Ncube to plead and remanded out of custody on free bail to July 15.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on June 29, at around 2PM, Ncube sexually abused the minor.

“Ncube had sexual intercourse with a three-year-old that is incapable of consenting to sexual intercourse under the law,” he said.

Mr Dlodlo said Ncube was caught in act by the victim’s grandmother who reported the matter to police. The Chronicle