Allan Wilson parents unhappy

By Tariroyashe Goredema

Parents with children studying at Allan Wilson Boys High School yesterday conducted an emergency meeting with the school headmaster on issues affecting the learning process.

Speaking to this publication, one of the parents (name withheld) said most parents were not impressed at all by the chaos that was taking place at the school.

“We send our children to school for excellent results but how can children excel when they are not learning due to shortage of materials whilst we are paying huge amounts of money.

“The school science laboratories have no instruments required for practicals to take place and examinations are around the corner; it’s very unfair for the children.

“The headmaster has to step and act before it is too late because as parents we are not even impressed by the whole situation, something has to be done,” said the parent.

Science teacher Mrs Sibanda said she had no power over the situation as it was also worrying her that ever since the school term started children have never had practicals.

“As a teacher I am very worried because it will back fire to me when we don’t produce good results at the end.

“How can students have practicals when they don’t even have any simple lab apparatus to conduct them? I am just teaching theories but it is not working at all because with our new curriculum after every theory a practical has to be done in order to make students understand what they are being taught.

“I am pleading with the Government and the Ministry to step up when it comes to matters at this school because its standards are deteriorating daily.

“The science lab is now hazardous as electric cables are lying idle and no caution is being taken and it is becoming a dangerous learning environment,” she said. H-Metro