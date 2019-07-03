Drama as car thief hits three vehicles

By Sharon Buwerimwe

A man from Bulawayo allegedly stole a vehicle, hit three vehicles that were in a fuel queue as he erratically drove off before an angry mob attacked him.

Wilber Gundane (24) from Iminyela suburb allegedly tried to speed off in a Honda Fit vehicle that belonged to a vendor, Mr Febias Chizhande (25). The car was parked at corner 10th Avenue and George Silundika Street on June 25 at around 8PM.

Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Joseph Mabeza, did not ask Gundane to plead to theft and remanded him to July 4 for trial.

The court heard how Mr Chizhande was sitting in his vehicle when a customer came to buy an airtime recharge card. He got out of the vehicle intending to serve the customer and left the car keys in the ignition port. The door and the window were open.

Prosecuting, Ms Caroline Matanda said Mr Chizhande saw Gundane struggling to start his vehicle and rushed to stop him.

“Mr Chizhande grabbed the steering wheel from outside. Gundane finally managed to start the motor vehicle and drove towards Robert Mugabe Way while Mr Chizhande was clinging onto the steering,” she said.

Ms Matanda said the two wrestled resulting in the vehicle crashing into another vehicle that was in a fuel queue. “Gundane turned right into Robert Mugabe Way where he hit two more vehicles which were parked at the entrance to Crystal Bar and the vehicle came to a stop,” she said.

Ms Matanda said Mr Chizhande sustained injuries on his right knee and elbow and forehead and was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital. She said Gundane was attacked by an angry mob that was nearby and was arrested.

The stolen vehicle was recovered. The Chronicle