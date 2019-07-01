RioZim makes appointments

By Oliver Kazunga

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed mining group, RioZim, has appointed Mr Saleem Rashid Beebeejaun as chairman with effect from June 25, 2019.

He takes over from Mr Lovemore Chihota who recently celebrated his 80th birthday after joining the RioZim board as a non-executive director on December 4, 2013 and was appointed chairman in November 2014.

In a statement, RioZim also announced the appointment of the group chief operations officer, Mr Manit Mukeshkumar Shah as the executive director with effect from July 8, 2019.

Announcing the appointments, RioZim said Mr Beebeejaun brings with him 30 years of professional experience in financial and non-financial services sectors.

“Mr Beebeejaun has served as a non-executive director of the RioZim board since July 2012 and he brings with him 30 years of professional experience in both the financial and non-financial services sector, in particular in the African and Middle Eastern regions.

“Over his career, Mr Beebeejaun has served as the chief executive officer of several listed and non-listed companies,” said RioZim.

In June 2013, he set up a management company, Baines Trust Corporate Services Ltd which he exited in 2017 and in 2018 Mr Beebeejaun set up Warwyck Private Bank, of which he was the first chairman until April 2019.

Mr Beebeejaun is also the chairman of the taskforce on Private Wealth Management in Mauritius, set up by the Financial Services Commission and is also the Honorary Consul of Malaysia in Mauritius.

A holder of a Bachelor of Economics degree, Mr Beebeejaun is also a fellow member of the Mauritius Institute of Directors.

Rio Zim said it looks forward to benefiting immensely from Mr Beebeejaun’s wealth of experience.

On Mr Shah, the mining group said he started his career in audit, corporate finance until he discovered his true passion in operations and turnaround management.

“Having lived and worked in four continents, he has helped transform companies through innovation and high growth strategies across diverse industries.

“Mr Shah has been part of the RioZim group for over half a decade and has played an integral part in assisting the teams at RioZim Limited and Murowa Diamonds (Private) Limited through their successful turnarounds,” said the mining concern.

Mr Shah holds a Masters Degree in Finance and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in India and the ISACA in the United States of America.

“RioZim looks forward to benefit immensely from Mr Shah’s contribution,” said the mining concern. The Chronicle