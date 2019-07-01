Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Protest group calls for stayaway in Zimbabwe

A protest group in Zimbabwe has called for a five-day nationwide stayaway from Monday to protest against the worsening economic crisis in the country following the government’s decision to outlaw the use of foreign currencies.

Promise Mkwananzi one of the leaders of Tajamuka, a feisty team of protesters calling for an immediate end to the current economic and political crisis
The Tajamuka Sesijikile Campaign group said it was demanding the resignation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and the five-day protest would be peaceful.

“We do not anticipate any death or killing, as people will peacefully sit at home to register their disquiet over the escalating political and economic crisis,” Promise Mkwananzi, the leader of the group said in a video published by VOA Zimbabwe. BBC News

