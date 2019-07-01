Insulting women MPs in Ghana could be criminalised

Some Ghanaian MPs are pushing to criminalise the insulting of women involved in politics, as part of efforts to boost the number of elected female officials.

The measure comes in the Affirmative Action Bill, which parliament is considering.

The chairperson of the Women’s Caucus of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, revealed that clause 38 of the draft bill says: “A person who victimises, obstructs or exerts undue influence and submits a female politician to verbal attack among others, commits an offence.”

She told participants at a summit in Japan that the government is “committed to passing the bill to bring about gender parity in the country”.

Some critics have however questioned the constitutionality of the clause if enacted into law, while others maintain the clause amounts to bias and creation of gender-based laws which is unfair.

President Nana Akufo-Addo came under attack last month for his claim that there is not enough dynamism and activism from women who want to get elected. BBC News